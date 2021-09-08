Higher number of voters recorded in Tagbilaran City at 64,731











The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Tagbilaran City has already recorded 64,731 registered voters for the 2022 polls as of July, two months before the end of voter registration, a poll official said on Tuesday.

The figure was already higher than the 59,726 registered voters for the 2019 elections, said Gemma Vanettan, Comelec Tagbilaran assistant election officer.

According to Vanetten, the tally reported in July is expected to increase further with the city Comelec receiving about “50 to 100” registrants per day.

She added they reached a record-high of 130 registrants in a day on August 1, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Registration will continue until September 30 based on national guidelines of the Comelec, which has previously announced that it will no longer extend the deadline.

Vanetten said they were supposed to conduct off-site registration for easier accessibility but this was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“Wa mi maka-put up og satellite, ang amoa ra gyud na-conduct is for the PDL (persons deprived of liberty) sa Tagbilaran City Jail ug Bohol District Jail, pero so far wa ra pud kaabot og 100 sa duha,” she said.

The Comelec official urged the public to register before the last days of the registration period in which congestion is expected at their office.

She also noted that registrants may submit their details and fill up forms online through irehistro.gov.ph and to schedule an appointment for the final step of the registration which requires going to the Comelec office.

“Gi-advise gyud nato sila na di na maghuwat sa deadline kay by appointment naman ta ron, kadtong wa pa gyud ug kadtong mga deadliners maghinaot ta na di na nila buhaton,” she said.