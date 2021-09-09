Tagbilaran starts construction of 7000-sqm ‘Green Park’ near central market











The Tagbilaran Ciity government hast started construction of the P26-million Tagbilaran Green Park as part of the “Green, Green, Green” program, the national government’s public open-space development initiative.

Tagbilaran City Vice Mayor Totol Veloso said the 6,963 square-meter park will stretch across three sides of the City Central Public Market in Barangay Dao.

The project received funding from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) through the Local Government Support Fund – Assistance to Cities (LGSF-AC).

“This is a project of President Rodrigo Duterte mao pud niy matawag nato og unique assistance program that aims to make the country’s cities more livable and sustainable through the development of pubic open spaces,” said Veloso.

The DBM’s initiative is a component of the Duterte administration’s massive national infrastructure development program dubbed “Build, Build, Build.”

The greening program covers all 145 cities of the country in a bid to make these “more livable and sustainable” through the development of public open spaces.

A P-2.5 billion fund was initially appropriated for the program in the 2018 national budget. The allocation for each city was computed based on their respective population counts and land area measurements.

According to City Engineering Office officer-in-charge Engr. Teodoro Estoque, the park is expected to be completed within 10 months.

It will feature landscaped green areas, benches, a parking lot, playground, and paved walkways, among others.

“Mo compliment ni siya sa atong merkado kay og while waiting pwede nimo ibilin mga bata, dili bitaw ingon pud purely baligyaan nalang atong merkado, naa puy open spaces para sa easement sa merkado, mo luag pud siya,” said Estoque. (A. Doydora)