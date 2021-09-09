adplus-dvertising
Tagbilaran starts construction of 7000-sqm ‘Green Park’ near central market

Tagbilaran starts construction of 7000-sqm ‘Green Park’ near central market

Topic |  
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Tagbilaran starts construction of 7000-sqm ‘Green Park’ near central market

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Tagbilaran Ciity government hast started construction of the P26-million Tagbilaran Green Park as part of the “Green, Green, Green” program, the national government’s public open-space development initiative.

Tagbilaran City Vice Mayor Totol Veloso said the 6,963 square-meter park will stretch across three sides of the City Central Public Market in Barangay Dao.

The project received funding from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) through the Local Government Support Fund – Assistance to Cities (LGSF-AC).

“This is a project of President Rodrigo Duterte mao pud niy matawag nato og unique assistance program that aims to make the country’s cities more livable and sustainable through the development of pubic open spaces,” said Veloso.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The DBM’s initiative is a component of the Duterte administration’s massive national infrastructure development program dubbed “Build, Build, Build.”

The greening program covers all 145 cities of the country in a bid to make these “more livable and sustainable” through the development of public open spaces.

A P-2.5 billion fund was initially appropriated for the program in the 2018 national budget. The allocation for each city was computed based on their respective population counts and land area measurements.

According to City Engineering Office officer-in-charge Engr. Teodoro Estoque, the park is expected to be completed within 10 months.

It will feature landscaped green areas, benches, a parking lot, playground, and paved walkways, among others.

“Mo compliment ni siya sa atong merkado kay og while waiting pwede nimo ibilin mga bata, dili bitaw ingon pud purely baligyaan nalang atong merkado, naa puy open spaces para sa easement sa merkado, mo luag pud siya,” said Estoque. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

50 baby turtles at South Palms in Panglao released

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. A total of 50 sea turtle hatchlings…

After 3 years, red tide warning still up in Tagbilaran-Dauis waters

For over three straight years, waters off Tagbilaran City and Dauis continued to test positive for red tide toxins. This…

Alona Beach waters safe for swimming; closure to be lifted Thursday

A provincial environment official on Tuesday assured that it is still safe to swim or bathe in waters off the…

Stakeholders question Alona Beach closure

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Tourism stakeholders strongly questioned why the closure…

Rehabilitation of open dumpsite in Tagbilaran ‘99% complete’

Rehabilitation of Tagbilaran City’s former open dumpsite in Barangay Dampas which was previously shut down by the Department of Environment…

DENR shuts down open dumpsite in Guindulman

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has ordered the closure of an open dumpsite in Guindulman town. Provincial…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply