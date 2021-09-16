adplus-dvertising
House OKs bill establishing 2 court branches in Bohol

8 hours ago
The House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading a bill establishing two more regional trial court branches in the third district of Bohol.

House Bill 9991 which was authored by third district Rep. Alexie Tutor was approved on Tuesday with 232 voting in its favor, none against it, and no abstentions.

Under the bill, additional branches of the Regional Trial Court in the Seventh Judicial Region will be established in the municipalities of Candijay and Valencia.

The Supreme Court, in coordination with the Department of Justice, will be overseeing the operationalization of the branches should the measure be signed into law.

“The Supreme Court shall assign the respective branch numbers for the newly 6 created branches of the Regional Trial Court,” the bill’s third-reading copy states.

According to Tutor, the additional branches are needed to meet the constitutional mandate of ensuring speedy trial for all Filipinos, particularly in Candijay and Valencia which have experienced an increase in economic activity and domestic migration.

She said the economic growth of both towns has led to more commercial disputes among their residents.

“With the enhancement of economic and commercial activities in these two municipalities, the disputes arising out of or in connection with the different commercial activities have also risen as well,” Tutor said.

The first-term legislator noted that the new court branches would also decongest the province’s existing courts providing a more “effective delivery of justice.”

“In order to improve the disposition and adminstration of justice and to ensure the right to  a speedy trial, the number of courts must necessarily be increased,” she added.

The House’s version of the measure has been transmitted to the Senate, particularly its committee on justice and human rights.

Tutor expressed optimism that the upper chamber’s counterpart bill would be approved as well. (RT)

