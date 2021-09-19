Bamboo Park shaping up in forested Bilar town











NOTE: THIS STPORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Bohol will soon have its own version of Japan’s famous Bamboo Park.

Sprawling on a 17-hectare forested area in barangay Zamora, Bilar town, the “Kinaiyahan Forest Park” has started to plant 5,000 bamboos during the observance of the World Bamboo Day yesterday.

The park envisions to have at least 20,000 bamboos planted within the year as it targets five hectares to showcase the various varieties of bamboos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presently, a restaurant is under construction as well as a man-made lake to add matching environmental ambiance at the park.

The Kinaiyahan Forest Park which will have its soft opening by the first quarter of next year is owned and developed by Labb Construction with concept and design by Archt. Nino Guidaben.