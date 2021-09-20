BFAR-7 calls for proper health care waste disposal











CEBU CITY – The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources-Central Visayas ((BFAR-7) urged the public to dispose of face masks, plastics and other medical waste properly and refrain from throwing them anywhere as they may end up in coasts and oceans and polluting seas, rivers and forests.

BFAR-7 posted the appeal on Saturday to mark the International Coastal Cleanup Day.

The agency also conducted eight coastal area cleanup activities in the region from Sept. 13 to 17.

More than 772 kilograms of garbage, collected including face masks, clinical gloves, single-use plastics, plastic containers, food wrappers, glass bottles, diapers, worn-out garments, tin cans, and polystyrene items (Styrofoam) were gathered.

Children of fisherfolk from Barangay Cogtong in Candijay, Bohol initiated their own cleanup on Sept. 17 and reported that disposable face masks made up the bulk of the waste materials collected.

The provincial fishery offices and the field facilities of BFAR-7 also celebrated the 58th Fish Conservation Week, an annual event every third week of September coinciding with the International Coastal Cleanup Day. (PNA)