Stricter GCQ in Bohol, other localities gets nod











MANILA – The quarantine classification in Bohol, Abra, and Baguio City has been upgraded to general community quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions, while the quarantine level in Ilocos Norte has been downgraded to regular GCQ, Malacañang announced Thursday.

The new quarantine status in Abra, Baguio City, Bohol, and Ilocos Norte will take effect on Sept. 24, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press statement.

“These new risk-level classifications shall take effect starting tomorrow, September 24, 2021 until September 30, 2021,” Roque said.

Abra and Baguio City were initially placed under the regular GCQ, while Bohol was supposed to be under the more relaxed modified GCQ (MGCQ).

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilocos Norte, on the other hand, was originally under MGCQ.

Allowed sectors to operate in stricter GCQ

Amid the implementation of stricter GCQ in Abra, Baguio City and Bohol, indoor dine-in services may operate at 20 percent venue or seating capacity, while al-fresco or outdoor dine-in services may be allowed at 50 percent venue or seating capacity, Roque said.

Roque said salons, beauty parlors, barbershops, and nail spas may operate up to 30 percent venue or seating capacity during the period of GCQ with heightened restrictions.

He added that religious activities may also be conducted up to 10 percent of the venue capacity.

“The local government unit (LGU) may increase this allowable venue capacity to 30 percent),” Roque said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gatherings for necrological services, wakes, inurnment, and funerals for those who died of causes other than coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and for the cremains of the CovId-19 deceased will be allowed, so long as attendees are just immediate family members, Roque said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roque said tourist attractions may also operate at 30 percent venue capacity, subject to “strict” adherence to minimum public health standards.

“Business establishments with Safety Seal Certifications shall be allowed to operate at an additional 10 percent points beyond the prescribed on-site capacity or venue/seating capacity, whichever is applicable,” he said.

He said specialized markets of the Department of Tourism (DOT), including staycations without age restrictions, will be allowed “at such capacities, protocols and restrictions, as may be imposed by the DOT.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Roque said interzonal travel will be allowed, subject to restrictions of the LGU of destination.

“Point-to-point travel to areas under GCQ and MGCQ shall be allowed without age restrictions subject to an RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) test-before-travel requirement for those below 18 years old and above 65, and other protocols and restrictions as may be imposed by the DOT and the LGU of destination,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspended operations

Roque said meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions events and social events in venue establishments will not be allowed amid the implementation of the more stringent GCQ.

Also barred are indoor sports courts and venues, as well as indoor tourist attractions, Roque said. (PNA)