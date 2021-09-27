adplus-dvertising
Bohol PNP starts preparations for 2022 polls

Bohol PNP starts preparations for 2022 polls

Topic |  
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Bohol PNP starts preparations for 2022 polls

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
File Photo: via Cortes PNP

Less than a week before the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) for aspiring candidates, Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) chief Col. Osmundo Salibo said the province’s police force has started preparations for a peaceful general election next year.

“In place na yung security [plans], ang preparation namin diyan is we must have a province that is free from PAGs or private armed groups,” said Salibo on Monday.

According to the police chief, they will not let their guard down even if elections in Bohol are known to be generally “peaceful” and while there is no noted significant presence of PAGs in the province.

“Bohol is a very peaceful province as compared to other provinces, pero hindi kami magpapabaya. We will gather information and if we gather anything we will act on it,” said Salibo.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

He added that so far there has been no identified areas of concern in Bohol in terms of possible election-related violence.

However, the BPPO will be enlisting the aid of various police units including the Special Action Force (SAF) and Regional Mobile Force Battalion if needed, particularly as the police are also tasked with overseeing pandemic-related efforts.

Cops vaccinated

Salibo also admitted that some BPPO personnel have tested positive including himself who contracted the disease two months ago.

“Ganyan talaga, may pandemic but the provincial government under the leadership of our good governor they provided us with vaccines,” he said.

The police chief noted that “almost 100” percent of the BPPO’s 1870-strong workforce have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Yung mga pregnant women nalang ang di pa na vaccinate,” he added. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Council reactivated to bolster Bohol’s bamboo industry

The multi-agency Bohol Bamboo Council has been revived by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) four years after it…

Panglao breaks ground for new town hall; 5 councilors oppose

The Panglao local government unit (LGU) led by Mayor Nila Montero on Monday broke ground for its new P100 million…

No need for COVID-19 testing during filing of COCs, says Comelec Bohol

Aspiring candidates of a local post do not need to undergo COVID-19 testing for the filing of their certificates of…

House OKs bill establishing 2 court branches in Bohol

The House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading a bill establishing two more regional trial court branches…

Comelec records 10.4% hike in number of Bohol voters for 2022

NOTEL THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The province will have more voters in…

More voters recorded in Tagbilaran City for 2022 polls

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Tagbilaran City has already recorded 64,731 registered voters for the 2022 polls as of…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply