Miss Universe PH coronation night to be held in Panglao with limited live audience

The Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) coronation night will be held in Panglao on Thursday night in front of a limited audience due to COVID-19 restrictions.

MUP communications director Voltaire Tayag, in an interview over station dyRD, said the pageant in which 28 contestants will vie for the crown will be broadcasted live through KTX.ph and replayed on the digital platforms of ABS-CBN and on television through GMA on a later date.

“Tonight will be a real live pageant—may opening number na ma introduce yung lahat ng candidates, tapos magkakaroon ng swimsuit competition, evening gown and of course yung Q and A,” said Tayag.

However, only around a hundred people will be allowed to witness the event live at the Henann Resort Convention Center based on the assessment of the Inter-Agency Task Force of the venue’s size.

“Kahit mas gusto namin na mas madaming tao makapanuod yun lang talaga ang pumwede,” Tayag said.

According to Tayag, the MUP has tapped Vicki Bello, Sam Verzosa of Frontrow, fashion designer Jojie Lloren, Air Asia Philippines CEO Sheila Romero, and Hilton Manila communications director Joanne Gomez to be the judges of the pageant’s second edition.

TV personality KC Montero is reportedly returning to host the event for the second year in a row.

Tayag hoped that the holding of the pageant in Bohol would showcase to Filipinos that there will be a time when leisure travel will be part of the “new normal.”

“It also gives hope to people na even in this pandemic and in the new normal, we can look forward na bumalik ulit tayo doon sa panahon na pwede tayo mag travel at ma enjoy yung mga destinations like Bohol,” said Tayag.

He added that the event is also intended to promote Bohol and tourism in the Philippines in general.