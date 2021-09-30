Tagbilaran warehouse fire leaves P1 million damages











A fire which broke out at midday on Thursday completely gutted a warehouse of an electronics store in Tagbilaran City, authorities said.

According to SFO1 Richen Roslinda, the fire left over P1 million in structural damages to the property of the family of Elena Uy, proprietor of Bohol Electronics.

Roslinda said the blaze erupted at 12:25 a.m. and was declared fire out at 12:45 p.m.

“Pag-abot nato working fire, dako-dako na mao naglisod mi og atake kay at first aso kaayo, so nagsuot pa mi og breathing apparatus,” he said.

The fire department and the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office deployed a total of four fire trucks to control the fire.

Meanwhile, investigators were still unaware of what caused the fire.

“Mobalik pa ta didto to investigate kay naa silay CCTV [closed-circuit television camera]. Tan-awon nato og unsay makita nato adto,” he said.

Roslinda added that the warehouse was not energized or had no electricity connection.

The facility however contained electronic devices and parts which could easily catch fire. (A. Doydora)