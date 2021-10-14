4th high school in Balilihan approved











NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST ESTABLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Department of Education (DepEd) Regional Director Salustiano Jimenez personally handed over documents approving the establishment of San Roque Balilihan National High School in San Roque, Balilihan to Cong. Edgar Chatto and Mayor Pureza Veloso-Chatto during a program and site inspection yesterday afternoon.

The high school is the 4th in the town, an addition to Cong. Pablo Malasarte National High School and Hanopol National High School which are public high schools and Carmel Academy, a Catholic school of the Diocese of Tagbilaran.

Cong. Chatto had pushed for the establishment of the high school to expand opportunities for education in the area.

He has filed a house bill in Congress to make sure yearly budget allocation is provided.

Jimenez lauded Chatto’s initiative to establish the high school which ensures that education is sustained amid the pandemic.

“This is also the best time to plan and prepare for the future,” Jimenez said citing recovery and eventual reopening of face-to-face classes.

Chatto established San Roque Integrated School when he was governor, funding the construction of school building and facilities.

“Education has always been a major development pillar of our leadership; we have always believed in capacitating our people to realize their full potential and achieve their dreams,” Chatto said to faculty and DepEd officials present during the activity.

DepEd Bohol Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Bianito Dagatan for his part emphasized importance of hard work and patience, congratulating school officials on the establishment of the high school.

The school is also assured support of the Local Government Unit of Balilihan.

Apolinario Lacea, school head, received the DepEd officials during their visit to the school. Also present were Asst. Schools District Superintendents Dr. Danilo Gudelosao and Dr. Faustino Toradio, School Governance and Operation Development Chief Dr. Desiderio Deligero and Ms. Julieta Lacea.

Just last week, Chatto also led the groundbreaking of a 4-storey 12-classroom school building in the newly established Felix E. Bompat National High School in Bil-isan, Panglao.