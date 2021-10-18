RT-PCR test exemption for fully vaxxed domestic tourists pushed

adplus-dvertising
8 hours ago
MANILA – The business sector is proposing to ease restrictions for domestic travelers visiting major tourist destinations in the country.

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion, during the Go Negosyo’s Bakuna Townhall on Friday, said the private sector is in talks with the local government units (LGUs) of Aklan, Bohol, Cebu, Palawan, Siargao, and the rest of top tourist destinations to exempt fully vaccinated travelers from presenting reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test results upon arrival.

Cebu province, except for Cebu City, is no longer requiring visitors to present RT-PCR tests starting this month.

Concepcion said this has been requested by airline companies.

“The request of the airlines is to exempt fully vaccinated people from RT-PCR test. That is a major cost component for many of those traveling to these tourist destinations,” he said.

Concepcion added that the private sector received positive responses from governors and mayors.

“I am glad that the response is quite overwhelming. Everybody seems to be open to removing the RT-PCR test,” Concepcion said.

The IATF has required local travelers to present negative RT-PCR test results upon arrival at their destination whether their trip is essential or for leisure.

However, some LGUs have eased restrictions to attract more travelers and revive their local tourism industry. (PNA)

