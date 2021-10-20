BFP’s first Marine Special Rescue Force in CV launched in Bohol











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Officials of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the municipality of Lila launched last week the first-ever Marine Special Fire Search and Rescue Force (MSFSRF) of BFP-Central Visayas.

The move coincided with the reactivation of BFP’s here with the blessing of the temporary personnel quarters for fire fighters at the fish landing building in barangay Macalingan, Lila, Bohol.

Acting Provincial Fire Director, C/Insp. Raul Bustaliño said that the MSFSRF is aimed at responding to emergency situations, including those in distress, rescue and retrieval operations.

Initially, the MSFSRF is manned by firefighters who are being trained for the purpose and the provision of a speed boat, a 90-horse powered Mercury and other paraphernalia, Mayor Atty. Jed Piollo told the media interview.

Mayor Piollo II, along with his officials, Vice-Mayor Regina Salazar, barangay officials and heads of officials, welcome BFP-7 Regional Director F/Senior Superintendent Manuel Golino and company.

Fr. Blaire Lope Sabaricos, parish priest here of the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary did the blessing of the new fire station and the equipment.

The MFSFRF is manned by 9-man firefighters led by Acting Fire Marshall Senior Fire Officer 2 Edwin Banac with the support of the BFP national.

Congresswoman Alexie Tutor, who graced the affair, lauded the efforts of the municipal and BFP officials because the rescue and retrieval operations are very crucial in times of need.

According to Tutor for her part that “mahinungdanon kayo ang panaghiusa sa mga opisyales alang sa kalambuan sa usa ka dapit. Gipalanog niya ang iyang hugot nga suporta ug partnership sa administrasyong Piollo-Salazar sa mga tinguha alang sa kaayuhan sa katawhan.”

The officials also signed the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the lot donation of 440 square meter-lot and fire truck during the same event.

Mayor Piollo thanked the BFP and those who are instruments in making this project (fire station) a reality.

“Dako kaayo’g tabang ang bag-ong kalambuan sa pagpauswag sa eco-tourism industry (sa Lila) ug sa paghatag og dugang kapasidad sa local disaster risk reduction and management team sa pagrespondi sa sunog, emerhensiya ug uban pang kalamidad,” the mayor said.