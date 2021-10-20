Bohol placed on Alert Level 2

adplus-dvertising
Bohol has been placed under Alert Level 2 by the national government which has expanded its alert level system beyond Metro Manila as part of COVID-19 measures intended to curb the spread of the disease while maintaining economic activity.

The province’s alert level was announced by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a press briefing on Tuesday and adopted by the Provincial Government of Bohol through Executive Order No. 51 which was issued by Governor Art Yap on Wednesday.

There are five alert levels with Alert Level 5 as the highest.

Bohol was among 14 provinces and five cities placed under the alert level system from October 20 to 31, 2021.

Should the expanded pilot implementation of the ALS be successful, Roque said it may be implemented nationwide.

“Ito naman po ay kabahagi pa rin ng pilot study. Kung mapapansin niyo po ilang rehiyon pa lamang ang na-include dito sa pilot study,” he said.

According to guidelines issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, “Alert Level II refers to areas wherein case transmission is low and decreasing, healthcare utilization is low, or case counts are low but increasing, or case counts are low and decreasing but total bed utilization rate and intensive care unit utilization rate is increasing.”

On alert level 2, previously restricted business establishments are allowed to operate at 50 percent of indoor capacity provided that they cater only to vaccinated individuals and their workers are fully vaccinated as well, and at 70 percent of outdoor capacity provided that their workers are fully vaccinated.

These rules apply to restaurants and eateries; cinemas; fitness studios and gyms; personal care establishments; all contact sports; film, music and television productions; venues for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions; permitted venues for social events; visitor and tourist attractions; amusement parks and theme parks; recreational venues such as internet cafes and amusement arcades; venues with live voice or wind-instrument performers such as karaoke bars and concert halls; and funfairs and kid amusement industries.

Based on data from the Provincial Health Office, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Bohol continued to drop on Tuesday reaching 561, the lowest tally of ongoing infections in 80 days.

The last time the number of active cases was in the 500 range was on July 29, 2021.

Throughout the months of August and September the tally was constantly above 1,000, reaching a height of 2,045 on September 6.

