Cops ordered to stay well-informed on alert level systems











MANILA – Police chiefs nationwide are ordered to stay well-informed about the varying alert level system as its implementation begins outside Metro Manila starting Wednesday.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said Wednesday the order is to ensure the proper implementation of the protocols.

“This is to ensure the orderly implementation of protocols and to avoid confusion among the public,” Eleazar said in a statement.

“But this will not be the reason for us to lower our guard because as the national government plans to expand the easing of restrictions beyond Metro Manila, I have already issued instructions to all our unit commanders to fully prepare for this in their respective areas of responsibility in order to ensure that this will not result in super spreader events,” he added.

From October 20 to 31, several areas outside Metro Manila have been placed under different alert level systems. Negros Oriental and Davao Occidental are placed under Alert Level 4 while those under Alert Level 3 include Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Siquijor, Davao City, and Davao del Norte. Areas under Alert Level 2 are Batangas, Quezon, Lucena City, Bohol, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cebu, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, and Davao Oriental.

From Alert Level 4, Metro Manila was downgraded to Alert Level 3 until the end of the month, allowing more establishments to open and operate at a higher capacity amid the decrease in the number of infections in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Eleazar said regular coordination with the local government units is necessary to ensure proper implementation and to avoid confusion.

He also ordered the NCR Police Office to increase police visibility in public spaces in Metro Manila such as churches, malls, and parks following the downgrade. (with Priam Nepomuceno/PNA)