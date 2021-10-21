Yap’s filing of inciting to sedition complaint vs BC, critics a form of ‘harassment’

adplus-dvertising
Governor Art Yap’s filing of an inciting to sedition complaint against the chairman of the Bohol Chronicle Radio Corp. (BCRC) and two of the chief executive’s critics is a form of “harassment,” said former Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Bohol president and law school dean Tomas Abapo, Jr.   

“Naa may istorya na gisulti kuno ni gob na ‘di man gud sila mo undang mao nang gi-file’, so harassment. Og harrassment, di na ni inciting to sedition—inciting to repression nga mag pugong sa mga taw pag sulti sa kahiwian sa usa ka public official,” said Abapo in an interview over station dyRD on Wednesday.

Yap has accused former Tagbilaran City mayor Dan Lim, BCRC chair Peter Dejaresco and Makati City-based businessman Willy Ramasola of conspiring in hurling criticisms against him which, he said, could make the public distrust him. The governor filed an inciting to sedition complaint against the three before the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office last month.

Dejaresco also downplayed Yap’s allegations as “harassment” and a move intended to silence media, particularly BCRC’s twin media outfits, The Bohol Chronicle and station dyRD which have both exposed alleged anomalies at the Capitol.

In the same radio interview, Abapo commended BCRC for standing up to attempts to silence critics.

He said the media outfit merely reported information gathered from sources and did not fabricate these.

“There’s a saying, ‘there are no tyrants if there are no slaves.’ Kung ikaw mo yango dayon, mo amen, naa gyuy mo daog-daog nimo mao ng barugan gyud nato atong katungod basta sa legal na pamaagi…in fact, mo congratulate ko ninyo inyong gibarugan g’yud na,” he said.

Abapo also added that conspiracy is difficult to prove, but noted that there have been instances that these were proven depending on the evidence presented.

The law mentor did not comment further on the merits of the case which is still set for preliminary investigation pending the filing of separate counter affidavits by Lim, Dejaresco and Ramasola before the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office.

