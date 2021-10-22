adplus-dvertising
DPWH to establish TTMF at old Tagbilaran airport

3 hours ago
The government is set to establish a temporary treatment and monitoring facility (TTMF) at the defunct Tagbilaran City Airport as part of efforts to prevent congestion at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital, the province’s main COVID-19 health facility, an official said.

According to Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Anthony Damalerio, the facility which will be constructed through the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will be used to quarantine COVID-19-stricken individuals who have mild or no symptoms.

However, there has been no set date yet as to when the construction will start.

“Hopefully soon maka sugod og construct atong TTMF diha sa Tagbilaran airport para ma decongest atong Gallares Hospital para ang mga symptomatic cases nato didto maka ginhawa gamay atong mga medical frontliners,” said Damalerio.

Damalerio added that construction would only take less than two months to complete as the facility will be made with pre-fabricated materials.

The TTMF will have 25 rooms, each with its own bathroom.

“Ila lang ning asembolon, ug wa ko masayop 45 days lang ang hilanglan to finish the whole modular facility,” he said.

This will be a multi-agency initiative in which the DPWH will oversee construction, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines will provide the area and the Capitol covers electricity and water bills.

For its part, the Provincial Health Office coordinated with the Department of Health and the GCGMH in the deployment of personnel and installation of equipment at the facility.

Meanwhile, Bohol has been seeing a downtrend in the number of active COVID-19 cases with hospitals including the GCGMH having more available beds.

Based on data from the Provincial Health Office, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Bohol continued to drop on Tuesday reaching 561, the lowest tally of ongoing infections in 80 days.

The last time the number of active cases was in the 500 range was on July 29, 2021.

Throughout the months of August and September the tally was constantly above 1,000, reaching a height of 2,045 on September 6.

