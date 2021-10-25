adplus-dvertising
Telecom sales agent falls in Tagbilaran drug bust

Telecom sales agent falls in Tagbilaran drug bust

Topic |  
1 min ago
1 min ago

Telecom sales agent falls in Tagbilaran drug bust

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A telecom sales agent who was allegedly caught in the act of selling illegal drugs was arrested by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and regional anti-narcotics police operatives in Tagbilaran City.

In a report, authorities said the PDEA and Regional Drug Enforcement Unit collared Wilson Cespon, 32, during a buy-bust operation near his residence in Barangay Booy, Tagbilaran City on Friday last week.

Cespon allegedly sold shabu worth P500 to an undercover agent leading to his immediate arrest.

The operatives then allegedly found 22 more packets of suspected shabu which weighed grams in his possession.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The seized drugs were estimated to be worth P68,000 or P6,800 per grams.

 Cespon was placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against for sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Call to the government officials: respect press freedom in word and in deed

The Bohol Tri-Media Association (BTMA), a closely organized major print and broadcast media outfits, is saddened to know that a…

Drug offender nabbed in Sagbayan after probation denied

Less than five months after he was released from jail through a plea deal, a drug offender was again arrested…

Tagbilaran adds to Paymaya as online payment option

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Aside from DBP, Land Bank, and…

Gonzaga proposes P100,000 cash aid for Tagbilaran centenarians

Tagbilaran City Councilor Dodong Gonzaga has proposed a measure that would increase the local government unit’s (LGU) cash aid for…

4.2, 2.4-magnitude quakes hit Bohol in 3-hour span

Two earthquakes hit Bohol in a three-hour span from late Tuesday to early Wednesday, data from seismic bureau showed. According…

Tagbilaran warehouse fire leaves P1 million damages

A fire which broke out at midday on Thursday completely gutted a warehouse of an electronics store in Tagbilaran City,…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply