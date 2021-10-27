Some Bohol cinemas eye reopening next month











Some cinemas in Bohol are tentatively set to resume operations starting next month after more than a year of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According Ariel Fullido of the Alturas Group’s marketing department, cinemas at the Alturas Mall and Island City Mall will reopen on November 10, 2021.

However, Fullido said they will still monitor the outcome of the resumption of cinema and movie house operations in Metro Manila and decide after if they will still push through with their own reopening.

“Naka set na ta sa November 10 pero dili pa pud na maingon na final na, dili pa g’yud ta sure kay di mahibaw-an ang panahon, basin mo kalit saka napud [cases] simbako or laing changes ang IATF,” Fullido said,

“Maminaw pa pud ta og unsay dagan sa kaulohan kay mao may una mo abli sa ilang mga sinehan mura’g within the week or next week,” said Fullido,” he added.

Fullido assured that they will follow protocols set by authorities such as the wearing of case mask and observance of social distancing.

A single cinema will be filled by only 50 percent of its total capacity and moviegoers will be one seat apart.

Eating will also be banned inside the theater.

“Daghan pa ning mga protocol na mo tuman jud ta sa palisiya sa IATF pero maghuwat nalang pud ta kay basin mga usab ni or duna bay kabaguhan,” said Fullido.

Cinemas in Metro Manila were allowed to resume operations after the region’s alert level was eased from level 4 to level 3 last week.

Bohol, meanwhike, was placed under alert level 2 last week as the national government started the pilot implementation of the new alert system nationwide.

Cinemas in the province were closed starting mid-March last year.

The closure followed after the first lockdown was imposed nationwide as COVID-19 started to spread across the country. (A. Doydora)