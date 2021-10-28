B/Gen. Vega arrives in Bohol to lead security preparations for Duterte visit











Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 director Brig. General Roque Eduardo Vega has arrived in Bohol to personally lead security preparations for President Rodrigo Duterte’s visit to the province on Friday.

Bohol Provincial Police Office spokesperson Lt. Col. Joseph Berondo said Vega arrived at 9 a.m. and headed straight to the BPPO headquarters in Camp Francisco Dagohoy in Tagbilaran City.

Vega was also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Governor Art Yap at the Capitol.

According to Berondo, security forces have already been stationed in key areas and more will be deployed on Friday.

“Sugod nana sila pero dili pa na tana, actually kang RD [regional director] pa na ugma mo daghan pa na,” he said.

The police force has also started coordination with the Presidential Security Group in implementing the security plan for the president.

Duterte will visit Bohol for the first time since the pandemic broke out in the country early in 2020 to lead the simultaneous inauguration of seven port development projects in the province which were estimated to be worth a total of P7.2 billion.

Duterte will arrive at the Bohol Panglao International Airport in Panglao Island at an unspecified time.

The president will then be flown via a chopper from Panglao to the Tagbilaran City City Tourist Port for the simultaneous inauguration at 4 p.m. (R. Tutas)