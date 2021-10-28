adplus-dvertising
Ocean Jet cancels Tagbilaran-Cebu trips for Duterte’s visit

4 hours ago
Ocean Jet has cancelled its afternoon trips for Friday as part of security protocols for the visit of President Rodrigo Duterte to the province, an official of the shipping firm said Thursday.

According to Ocean Jet Tagbilaran supervisor Proceline Reroma, they were directed by the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) to cancel their Cebu-Tagbilaran and Tagbilaran Cebu trips at 11:40 a.m. and 3:20 p.m. respectively.

However, the fastcraft company’s Cebu-Tagbilaran trip at 7 a.m. and Tagbilaran-Cebu trip at 9:20 a.m. will push through.

“Afternoon lang ang canceled pero anang morning ang advise sa harbor master OK pa man,” said Reroma.

Duterte is scheduled to arrive at the Tagbilaran City Tourist Port at 4 p.m. on Friday to lead the simultaneous inauguration of seven port projects in Bohol.

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Anthony Damalerio earlier announced that strict entry protocols will be implemented at the port for the event which will be attended by the province’s top government officials led by Governor Art Yap.

All of the guests have been directed to undergo RT-PCR testing prior to the inauguration.

According to Seaman First Class Misael Lapura of the Philippine Coast Guard, they have intensified their patrols near the port in anticipation of Duterte’s visit.

Augmentation forces from other PCG substations will also be deployed to secure waters off Tagbilaran City.

However, Lapura clarified that they have not hoisted a no-sail policy in waters surrounding the island province. (A. Doydora)

