NIA breaks ground for P1.5-billion Bohol Northeast Integrated Irrigation Project

The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Region 7 kicks off the construction of the P1.537 Billion-worth Bohol Northeast Integrated Irrigation Project or BNIIP on October 27, 2021 in Tomoc, San Miguel, Bohol.

This project features the construction of 6 Series of Dams namely: Isumod Diversion Dam, Cambangay Catch Dam, Ipil Diversion Dam, Hinlayagan Ilaya Diversion Dam, Kinan-oan Diversion Dam and Cambangay Diversion Dam in the Municipalities of Danao, San Miguel, Trinidad and Bien Unido, Bohol.

An estimate of 683 farmers in 30 barangays of the mentioned towns of the 2 nd District of Bohol will benefit from this initiative as it aims to provide irrigation water supply to 2,133 hectares of rice farm.

This project is expected to increase the irrigated areas, cropping intensity (from 114% to 200%), and rice production of the areas with a goal to provide efficient, reliable, and sustainable irrigation service to the local farmers.

With strict compliance to the IATF Policy in conduction of safe events, NIA Administrator Gen Ricardo R Visaya (Ret) led the Agency’s groundbreaking and capsule laying ceremony. “Kasabay ng groundbreaking ceremony na ito ang pag-usbong ng pag-asa para sa ating mga magsasaka. Sa loob lamang po ng ilang taong paghihintay na matapos ang proyektong ito, madaragdagan na po ang inyong ani at kita sapagkat may sapat nang patubig para sa inyong mga sakahan,” he said in his message.

NIA’s OIC Deputy Administrator for Administrative and Finance Sector, Engr. Freddie M. Toquero, also graced the event with his presence along with NIA Region 7 Acting Regional Manager Engr. Reyne B. Ugay and the 6 NIA personnel from PAIS and Admin’s Office of the NIA Central Office.

The Mayor of the town of San Miguel, Hon. Virgilio L. Mendrez, thanked the agency in his message, especially the NIA Region 7’s outgoing Regional Manager, Engr. Wilson M. Lopez for the irrigation project.

Local Government Officials of Bohol present in the event are the Provincial Governor of Bohol Hon. Arthur C. Yap, Atty. Jiselle Rey Villamor in behalf of 2 nd District Congressman Hon. Erico Aristotle C. Aumentado, Hon. Virgilio L. Mendez- Mayor of San Miguel, Hon. Rene B. Borenage- Mayor of Bien Unido, Hon. Judith R. Cajes- Mayor of Trinidad, Hon. Jose G. Cepedoza- Mayor of Danao, and farmer beneficiaries of the project.

The implementing schedule of this project started at 2019 and is expected to be completed on CY 2027.

NIA Administrator Ricardo R. Visaya (middle-left), NIA Region VII Outgoing Manager Engr. Wilson M. Lopez, (leftmost), NIA Region VII Incoming Acting Regional Manager (rightmost) and NIA OIC Deputy Administrator for Administrative and Finance Engr. Freddie M. Toquero, Ph.D. led the Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony of Bohol Northeast Integrated Irrigation Project.

NIA Top Management with Local Officials of Bohol pose before the lowering of Groundbreaking Time Capsule.

NIA Administrator Ricardo R. Visaya delivers his message during the inauguration of BNIIP at Barangay Hall of Tomoc, San Miguel, Bohol.