Tagbilaran City registers 1,700 more voters during extension











More than 1,700 individuals were able to register as voters in Tagbilaran City during the extension period for the registration in the month of October.

According to Tagbilaran City Commission on Elections (Comelec) officer Atty. Roco Lamanilao, the applicants registered, transferred their registration or updated their registration from October 11 to October 30.

Lamanilao said they have yet to consolidate their data and identify the new total number of voters for the city.

The data will be made available after November 11 when the Election Registration Board (ERB) conducts a hearing on registration updates.

“Dili pa ta makahatag sa total kay magconsolidate pa man ta after pa na sa November 11 mahibaw-an kay naa pa tong mga nang transfer kay e-deduct pa na nato karon so layo pa na kay daghan pang hinlounon naa pa puy patay,” he said.

The Comelec official noted that there will no longer be another extension for voter registration.

Lamanilao explained that the extended voters’ registration only started on October 11 as the Comelec oversaw the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) from October 1 to 8.

The Comelec then consolidated the COCs from October 9 to 10.

Voter registration supposedly ended on September 30 but this was extended after both the House of Representatives and the Senate granted the Comelec’s request for the extension just days before the registration deadline. (R. Tutas)