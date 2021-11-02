Tagbilaran to start vaccination of kids aged 12 to 17











The Tagbilaran City local government unit (LGU) will start the vaccination of the general population in the 12-to-17 age bracket against COVID-19 this week, an official said.

According to City Health Office (CHO) spokesperson Ruben Culpa, the initial vaccinations will be held at the Tagbilaran City College and City Central Elementary School on November 5 and November 9.

Culpa said they are expecting to vaccinate around 600 children on the first day using jabs developed by Pfizer, which is one of only two vaccine brands given Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccination of children besides Moderna.

However, the number of actual vaccine recipients for the first day could be lower if they do not comply with requirements set by health authorities.

Culpa added that the child must be accompanied by at least one parent, who needs to sign a consent form, and both should bring identification cards.

“Magdepende pa pud na unsay dagan nato kay mo kuyog man pud ang ginikanan or guardian ana na maoy mo sign sa consent…Dapat naay ID sa ginikanan, ID sa bata or school ID ug ilang birth certificate para macheck gyud nato,” said Culpa added.

Culpa explained that the two sites were chosen by the city in compliance with the Department of Health’s directive that vaccination venues should be within the five-kilometer radius of a hospital.

“Ang City Central duol man pud ni sa Gallares unya ang City College duol pud sa HNU Hospital ug kanang Coop Hospital so okay ra kaayo,” he said.

The CHO official assured that they have enough Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children.

Culpa said around 4,000 children or adolescents in the 12-to-17 age bracket have pre-registered for the vaccination program.

This however is less than half of the age bracket’s estimated total population of 9,000 to 11,000.

On Friday last week, the city conducted its ceremonial pediatric inoculation by vaccinating 72 children with comorbidities at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital.

Culpa noted that there were no significant or serious adverse effects in the children who received the jabs.

Those with commorbitdies who have not yet been inoculated will be prioritized in the vaccination drive. (R. Tutas)