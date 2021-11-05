Valencia become first Bohol LGU to roll out free public WiFi











The town of Valencia has rolled out its free public WiFi in half of the municipality’s total barangays, making it the first local government unit to offer the service in the entire province.

According to Valencia Mayor Kat Lim, the free WiFi was launched this week and can be accessed by anyone with a gadget and who is located within the barangays which have been installed with the fiber optics network.

“Wala pa nato butangi og password so accessible anytime,” said Lim.

Lim said the local government unit (LGU) allocated P14 million for the project which was started two months ago in partnership with Globe Telecom.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the first time for Globe to partner with an LGU in establishing a free WiFi network, she added.

However, the implementation of the program is still on its first phase which only covers 17 of the town’s 35 barangays.

“First phase pa ni siya kay naa pa miy other side na mura’g dili pa maabot ang signal didto na bahin, so second phase na to siya,” said Lim.

Globe had to construct two towers in Barangay Anonang and Barangay Maubo for the project.

The partnership with the telecommunications giant also included the installation of telephone lines between barangays and government offices including emergency responders.

“Isa ra na siya ka telephone line per barangay na usang dial ra nimo maka-connect na ka dayon sa imohang offices nato,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project was also intended to expand cellular site coverage in the town’s upland barangays which were previously considered as dead spots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lim who is on her last term as mayor is hoping that the project will still continue to expand during the next administration as she noted that it is unlikely for the program to reach the remaining barangays before she steps down from office next year. (A. Doydora)