‘Duterte Legacy’ caravan arrives in Bohol











The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) has launched in Bohol a caravan aimed at trumpeting the Duterte administration’s accomplishments.

Dubbed the “Duterte Legacy” caravan, the program is a nationwide campaign that centers on the theme of “Barangayanihan Caravan Towards National Recovery,”

The caravan which had just toured the neighboring province of Cebu made its way to the towns of Loay and Lila as organized by the PCOO led by Assistant Sec. for global media affairs Jusan Larcena, the Philippine Information Agency and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

According to Larcena, the caravan was be attended by local government unit and barangay officials and “beneficiaries of the Duterte legacy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Among those highlighted in the caravan is UniFAST, an attached agency of the Commission on Higher Education, oversees the implementation of Republic Act 10931, or the free tuition law which was signed in 2017.

The PCOO also underlined the “Build, Build, Build” program, the Duterte dministration’s ambitious infrastructure development plan, and the Malasakit Center, a one-stop-shop for medical and financial assistance from the government.

Various departments and agencies such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Technical Education Skills and Development Authority (TESDA), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Philippine National Police (PNP) and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) are expected to give updates on their programs during the caravan.

In a speech, Lila Mayor Jed Piollo said the town has experienced growth under the Duterte administration through various projects.

He also hailed Duterte for his anti-drug efforts.

“Sa lima ka tuig na nilabay dako kaayong kabagohan ang nahitabo sa atong nasud, sa atong probinsya ug labina sa atong lungsod, ang dako kaayo na kausbanan na nahitabo is the commitment of our president to rid our country of the drug menace,” Piollo said.

ADVERTISEMENT

For his part, Loay Mayor Hilario Ayuban thanked the Duterte administration for the national government projects implemented in the town.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the record, since 2016 several millions already has already poured sa atong lungsod sa Loay, daghan tang mga kalsada na napasemento, ,ga waterworks program na nasinati sa atong mga kabaryuhan,” he said.

According to the PCCO, the caravan will head to Jagna and Garcia Hernandez on Tuesday.

It will then go to Ubay, Trinidad and San Miguel on Wednesday before wrapping up the program’s Bohol leg in Tubigon, Panglao and Tagbilaran City on Thursday. (rt)