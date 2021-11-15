Tagbilaran ranks 4th nationwide in COVID-19 vaccination

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

City Mayor John Geesnell “Baba” Yap was proud to announce that Tagbilaran City ranks 4th in the entire country (outside Metro Manila) to have the highest vaccinated percentage of its residents.

The city likewise leads in Central Visayas with a percentage with more than 80% of its populace already vaccinated.

This was based on the report released by the President and Chief Executive Officer of RFM Corporation, Joey Concepcion, also the Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship of Pres. Rodrigo Duterte.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tagbilaran City also ranked 4th outside of the National Capital Region (NCR) in the percentage of fully-vaccinated individuals.

The City Government thru the City Health Office extended its vaccination efforts to 12-17 years old scheduled on November 5 and 9 in Tagbilaran City College and City Central School.

As of November 8, the total number of pediatric populations who were vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer was 593. The city already achieved its much-needed herd immunity especially that Tagbilaran is the commercial center of the Province of Bohol.

City Mayor Yap said that vaccination is one major deterrent to the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

City Health Information Officer Robin Reyes Culpa reported the number of active cases in Tagbilaran City as of November 9 was 40. Culpa said that Tagbilaran City already vaccinated more than 80% of its population.

Out of the 47 municipalities in Bohol, Tagbilaran City topped the list with 97.99%, followed by Loboc with 48.63%, Lila with 46.77%, Sikatuna with 44.67%, Sevilla with 38.09%, Dimiao with 37.18%, Panglao with 37.13%, Corella with 36.06%, Maribojoc with 35.56%, and San Isidro with 35.17%.