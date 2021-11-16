Go assures Bohol residents of more gov’t aid amid pandemic

CEBU CITY – The chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography has assured Bohol townsfolk of continuous government support to cushion the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a statement on Monday, Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go renewed his appeal to the public to prioritize their health as the fight against Covid-19 continues, and reaffirmed that he will remain committed to providing Filipinos convenient access to quality health care services.

The statement said Go’s office distributed various forms of assistance to residents of Alicia, Mabini, Candijay, and Guindulman towns in Bohol on Thursday last week, especially those who were in need of medical care, and encouraged them to visit any of the two Malasakit Centers in the province.

The senator likewise reminded the public to remain vigilant and compliant with health protocols to curb the spread of the virus as the government acquires safe and sufficient vaccines for Filipinos.

ADVERTISEMENT

He appealed to the local leaders to closely assist and inoculate the senior citizens in their respective areas as they are known to be more vulnerable to coronavirus.

“Mga kababayan ko, unti-unti na pong dumarating ang mga bakuna, pinaghirapan po natin itong mga bakunang ito. ‘Pag nasa priority list na ho kayo – front-liners, senior citizens, persons with comorbidities, economic front-liners, mga delivery boys, indigents, kung nasa priority list na ho kayo, magpabakuna na ho kayo para po protektado ho kayo (My fellowmen, the vaccines are gradually coming, we have been working hard on these vaccines. When you are on the priority list – front-liners, senior citizens, persons with comorbidities, economic front-liners, delivery boys, indigents – if you are on the priority list, get vaccinated so that you are protected),” Go said.

The vaccine is the key or solution to gradually returning to normal life, he added, urging the people to have faith in the government’s effort in the fight against Covid-19.

Go’s team ensured an organized distribution at Barangay Concepcion covered court in Mabini, Alicia Municipal Gym, San Isidro covered court in Candijay, and Barangay Sawang covered court in Guindulman, as they strictly enforced safety and health protocols and split the 8,000 beneficiaries into smaller batches.

They also distributed meals, masks, and vitamins as well as some new pairs of shoes and bicycles to select residents, and computer tablets for children who are attending classes under the blended learning set-up.

A team from the Department of Social Welfare and Development granted the recipients financial assistance to further help them sustain their basic necessities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Department of Trade and Industry and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority evaluated individuals for their respective livelihood and scholarship programs. (PNA)