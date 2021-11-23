CHED launches vaccination program for personnel, students in Bohol colleges

photo: via Antonieta Ocaña

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) 7 on Monday launched in Bohol its vaccination program for students, teachers and other personnel of colleges and universities as part of preparations for the planned resumption of face-to-face classes.

According to Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Anthony Damalerio, CHED 7 director Maximo Aljibe led the ceremonial vaccination at the Bohol Island State University (BISU) main campus in Tagbilaran City.

“Ang atong state university and colleges gusto ni [CHED] chairman [Prospero E. De] Vera III na maapil sa priority vaccination atong teaching and non-teaching personnel apil college students para maka open up soon sa face-to-face classes,” said Damalerio.

The program targets both public and private higher education institutions (HEI) including municipal colleges in the province’s various towns.

Damalerio noted that CHED will be requiring HEIs to retrofit classrooms to comply with health safety protocols and to inoculate both teaching and non-teaching of school personnel and at least 70 percent of the student population.

“Number one requirement vaccinated ang teachers unya non-teaching personnel unya 50 percent sa classroom capacity ang gi allow nila,” said Damalerio.

“Duna pay inspection team from CHED regional office na mo coordinate pud sa inter-agency task force sa city after ana, mag himo sila og ocular inspection na ipahigayun gyud tong retrofitting sa physical setup sa classroom usa makasugod face-to-face classes,” he added.

Damalerio said the vaccines used for the inoculation drive were those allocated by the Department of Health for local government units.

Damalerio noted that the Tagbilaran City government in particular has committed to provide vaccines for the program after the city surpassed its target number of residents for its vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, also present during the ceremonial vaccination were BISU president Regucivilla Pobar, Tagbilaran City Mayor Baba Yap, Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez and Provincial Administrator Kathyrin Pioquinto. (R. Tutas)