DSWD-7 validating list of new 4Ps beneficiaries

3 hours ago
CEBU CITY – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Region 7 on Monday asked for the public’s help to validate the more than 40,000 families that are new beneficiaries of the state’s conditional cash transfer program.

In a statement, DSWD-7 Director Rebecca Geamala said 41,091 families have been added to the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

“We encourage the public to validate the master list to ensure that only eligible households become part of the program. The validation process can be done either through a community assembly or a house-to-house visit of our staff,” Geamala said.

The validation and registration process are ongoing in different cities and towns in Central Visayas.

The copies of the master list of potential 4Ps beneficiaries are posted in conspicuous spaces like village, city, and municipal halls for verification.

“Furthermore, these potential 4Ps households are required to submit marriage certificate, birth certificate, school enrollment certificate, health enrollment certificate, valid identification card, or other alternate documents as part of the supporting documents during the registration,” she added.

The new beneficiaries must follow minimum health standards like wearing of face mask, hand sanitizing, and physical distancing during validation and registration.

Geamala said Cebu province listed the highest number of new beneficiaries with 34,107, followed by Bohol with 6,956, and Negros Oriental with 27.

There are currently 282,667 4Ps households in the Central Visayas region.

As the 4Ps nationwide covers 4.4 million households, Geamala said DSWD continues to reach more poor households by replacing those who exited and are about to graduate from the program.

The 4Ps National Advisory Council passed Resolution No. 43, institutionalizing the replacement policy of 4Ps households by those not covered by the program. (PNA)

