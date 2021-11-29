Woman, 69, dies after hit by motorcycle in Pilar

Topic |  
19 hours ago
19 hours ago

Woman, 69, dies after hit by motorcycle in Pilar

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
more

A 69-year-old woman died after she was hit by a motorcycle while crossing a national road in Pilar town on Saturday last week.

The fatality, Paciana Linghon of Barangay Poblacion Pilar, was on her way to buy ice cream at a convenience store when she was hit by a motorcycle driven by one Jose Marie Justol, said Staff Sgt. Francisco Amila.

“Nakabantay na kuno tong driver unya nibalik paman siya [Linghon] sa iyang gitindugan mao naapsan siya sa motor, kay ga duha-duha,” said Amila.

The police officer noted that the victim may have been speeding during the incident.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Kusog-kusog siguro to pagkabangga kay na bunal kay diay hubag sa iyang likod kay nabunal hasta iyang o,” said Amila.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in Carmen but later succumbed to her injuries.

Meanwhile, Justol, 18,  who sustained minor injuries voluntarily surrendered to authorities following the incident.

He was detained at the Pilar Police Station and charged with reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

According to Amila, the victim’s family were determined to file charges against Justol. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Drug suspect yields guns, grenade, shabu in Sevilla raid

moreOperatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested a drug suspect and seized a handgun, one grenade, ammunition…

Man accused of raping, impregnating daughter in Baclayon nabbed

moreA 45-year-old man who allegedly raped and impregnated his 17-year-old daughter was turned over to the Baclayon Police Station on…

Number of active COVID-19 cases in Bohol plunges to 88

moreThe number of active COVID-19 cases in Bohol has dipped below the 100 mark for the first time in over…

Tagbilaran ranks 4th nationwide in COVID-19 vaccination

moreNOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. City Mayor John Geesnell “Baba” Yap…

Red tide alert still up in Dauis, Tagbilaran waters

moreFor almost four straight years, waters off Tagbilaran City and Dauis continued to test positive for red tide toxins. According…

Sen. Villanueva favors face-to-face classes

moreNOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Senator Joel Villanueva told media that he…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply