Woman, 69, dies after hit by motorcycle in Pilar

A 69-year-old woman died after she was hit by a motorcycle while crossing a national road in Pilar town on Saturday last week.

The fatality, Paciana Linghon of Barangay Poblacion Pilar, was on her way to buy ice cream at a convenience store when she was hit by a motorcycle driven by one Jose Marie Justol, said Staff Sgt. Francisco Amila.

“Nakabantay na kuno tong driver unya nibalik paman siya [Linghon] sa iyang gitindugan mao naapsan siya sa motor, kay ga duha-duha,” said Amila.

The police officer noted that the victim may have been speeding during the incident.

“Kusog-kusog siguro to pagkabangga kay na bunal kay diay hubag sa iyang likod kay nabunal hasta iyang o,” said Amila.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in Carmen but later succumbed to her injuries.

Meanwhile, Justol, 18, who sustained minor injuries voluntarily surrendered to authorities following the incident.

He was detained at the Pilar Police Station and charged with reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

According to Amila, the victim’s family were determined to file charges against Justol. (A. Doydora)