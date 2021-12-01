Bohol LTO starts rollout of 10-year driver’s licenses

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Wednesday started its rollout of driver’s licenses with a validity period of 10 years in Bohol and the rest of Central Visayas.

The LTO initially rolled out the initiative on October 28 in its Central Office-Licensing Section and the Quezon City Licensing Center.

According to LTO Tagbilaran registrar Yvonne Auza, those without traffic violations in the last five years will be issued driver’s licenses with a 10-year validity upon renewal.

Those with violations will have their license validity cut down from 10 years to a lesser number of years depending on the agency’s demerit system.

“Kung naa siyay violation ang system ra mo compute kung pilay e-demerit niya na points so dili siya maka avail sa 10 years,” said Auza.

She added however that their office was not given guidelines on the demerit procedure as this will automatically be computed by the agency’s system.

“Ang system ray mo compute kung pila ray ma avail niya na number of years Basta og naa siyay violation in the past five years, mo minus siya pero wa pa pud mo kahibaw pilay e-minus sa system,” she said.

The LTO meanwhile provided a six-step procedure for those who wish to renew their licenses through the new program: