Bohol retains Alert Level 2 status

Bohol will retain its Alert Level II status from December 1 to December 15, Malacañang announced in a statement issued on Monday night.

The rest of Central Visayas and most localities in the country were also placed under the same alert level, Cabinet Secretary and acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said.

Also placed under Alert Level 2 are:

Metro Manila

Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR): Benguet, Abra, Kalinga, Baguio City, Mountain Province, and Ifugao;

Region 1: Dagupan City, Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, La Union, and Pangasinan;

Region 2: Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and City of Santiago;

Region 3: Angeles City, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Zambales, and Tarlac;

Region 4-A: Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, and Lucena City;

Region 4-B: Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Puerto Princesa City, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan;

Region 5: Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Masbate, and Naga City;

Region 6: Aklan, Antique, Bacolod City, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, Iloilo City, and Negros Occidental;

Region 7: Cebu, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor;

Region 8: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Ormoc City, Southern Leyte, Tacloban City, and Western Samar;

Region 9: City of Isabela, Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, and Zamboanga Sibugay;

Region 10: Bukidnon, Cagayan de Oro City, Camiguin, Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, and Misamis Oriental;

Region 11: Davao City, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, and Davao Oriental;

Region 12: General Santos City, North Cotabato, Sarangani, South Cotabato, and Sultan Kudarat;

Region 13 (Caraga): Butuan City, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Agusan del Norte; and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Basilan, Cotabato City, Tawi-Tawi, Sulu, Lanao del Sur, and Maguindanao.

Meanwhile, the province of Apayao shall be placed under Alert Level 3 from Dec. 1 to 15.

Based on the latest COVID-19 update released by the Bohol IATF on Wednesday morning, there were 72 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

The figure was the lowest tally of ongoing COVID-19 cases since February 5, 2021.

Bohol’s number of active COVID-19 cases has been steadily dropping since the start of November after constantly recording over 1,000 active infections throughout September in the first half of October.