‘Bayanihan Bakunahan’ postponed as Bohol braces for onslaught of ‘Odette’

The Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) has postponed its implementation of the second “Bayanihan Bakunahan” vaccination drive as the province braces for the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm “Rai” (international name) which is projected to bring heavy rains and strong winds in the province.

BIATF spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez, during his daily press briefing on Tuesday, said the postponement was ordered as part of precautionary measures raised during a meeting of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The postponement was also approved by the Department of Health which is overseeing the vaccination drive.

“Cancelled ang nga kalihukan kay di nato gusto mabutang sa delikado ang atong mga kaigsuonan na mo gawas sa ilang panimalay, mongadto sa vaccination sites. So for the safety of everyone, agi napud og paglikay sa problema simbako lang, postponed ang atong vaccination,” Lopez said.

According to Lopez, the three-day vaccination drive will instead be conducted from December 20 to 22.

Meanwhile, the Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) announced that the program will also be postponed in other storm-affected areas.

“Bayanihan Bakunahan 2” was initiated by the national government as part of efforts to ramp up the country’s inoculation drive.

It aims to vaccinate 7 million individuals nationwide.

The national government set the goal for Bohol to vaccinate 43,000 individuals daily during the three-day program or 129,000 in total.

In the first national vaccination days conducted from November 29 to December 1, Bohol inoculated 129,691 individuals. (A. Doydora)