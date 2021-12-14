Bohol PNP promotes 351 cops in mass oath-taking

Photo: via BPPO

The Bohol Provincial Police Office on Monday promoted 351 police officers provincwide in a simultaneous mass oath-taking and donning of ranks at the BPPO headquarters in Camp Francisco Dagohoy, Tagbilaran City.

The newly promoted commissioned and non-commissioned cops took oath before BPPO director Col. Osmundo Salibo during a ceremony attended by the police officer’s families.

According to the BPPO, two majors, one captain, one lieutenant, 14 executive master sergeants, 43 chief master sergeants, 51 staff master sergeants, 22 master sergeants, 180 staff sergeants, and 37 corporals were promoted from the previous rank.

In a speech, Salibo congratulated the new police officers for their hard work in obtaining their promotion.

“Finally, the promotion you have all been painstakingly waiting and laborious working for is here. Congratulations, commissioned and non-commissioned officers. Your promotion to the next rank is a meaningful achievement in your career with all the demands and challenges thrown at us by virtue of our chosen profession,” Salibo said.

The province’s top cop also reminded the police officers that their promotions will entail more responsibilities and should be used as an encouragement to improve their service to the public.

““Your present rank and position now come with greater responsibility to give police service to the community and an opportunity to renew your commitment to serve and protect. May this promotion be your inspiration to be better and do better,” he added.

The Philippine National Police conducts regular mass promotions to honor newly promoted PNP uniformed personnel and also uplift the morale of the police force.

The mass promotion in Bohol included over 19 percent of the entire BPPO’s uniformed police personnel which is at 1,827. (R. Tutas)