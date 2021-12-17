Typhoon ‘Odette’ among ‘worst ever’ for Bohol; national gov’t help needed: PDRRMO

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Anthony Damalerio who described Typhoon Odette as one of “the worst ever” to hit Bohol said national government assistance is needed as rescue and relief operations in inundated swaths of the island remained hampered by debris and roadblocks scattered across the province.

“Disaster assistance teams can hardly move due to road blocks…electric posts, fallen trees and landslides are blocking the roads. We need outside source for help,” said Damalerio.

Typhoon Odette which made landfall in Bohol at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday pummeled the province starting Thursday afternoon until dawn Friday, damaging power facilities and plunging the island into darkness.

According to Damalerio, a rescue team from Tagbilaran City that was deployed for operations in Loboc, one of the worst-hit towns in the province, could not reach the municipality due to roadblocks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thought rescue and relief teams can move after typhoon, but even at daybreak dili kalihok. A team fron Tagbilaran to Loboc left 5 a.m. At 6:30 a.m., the team is still in Baclayon. That’s how bad the road blocks are,” he said.

The provincial government however has yet to assess the damage caused by the typhoon and account for possible injuries and deaths.

Damalerio also noted that the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has not given updates as to when power will be restored in the province.

On Thursday night, Governor Art Yap announced a province-wide power outage caused by the shutdown of the 138-kilovolt Leyte-Bohol submarine cable due to “severe weather” conditions.

He said that harsh weather “led to sparking on the High Voltage Equipment at C.P. Garcia Cable Terminal Station.”

Bohol which has inadequate in-island power sources is almost solely dependent on power supply from Leyte.

ADVERTISEMENT

NCCP Visayas spokesperson Betty Martinez on Friday morning said weak cellular signal has hampered communications with substations in the province delaying the issuance of advisories.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its latest bulletin issued at 8 a.m., state weather bureau PAGASA said Odette was last spotted at 155 km. southwest of Iloilo City or 90 km. southeast of Cuyo, Palawan.

Odette has weakened from its previous intensity when it was still crossing Bohol and reached a peak strength of 195 km/h.

PAGASA said the storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 235 km/h, and central pressure of 955 hPa.