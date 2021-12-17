Typhoon ‘Odette’ among ‘worst ever’ for Bohol; national gov’t help needed: PDRRMO

Topic |  
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Typhoon ‘Odette’ among ‘worst ever’ for Bohol; national gov’t help needed: PDRRMO

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Anthony Damalerio who described Typhoon Odette as one of “the worst ever” to hit Bohol said national government assistance is needed as rescue and relief operations in inundated swaths of the island remained hampered by debris and roadblocks scattered across the province.

 “Disaster assistance teams can hardly move due to road blocks…electric posts, fallen trees and landslides are blocking the roads. We need outside source for help,” said Damalerio.

Typhoon Odette which made landfall in Bohol at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday pummeled the province starting Thursday afternoon until dawn Friday, damaging power facilities and plunging the island into darkness.

According to Damalerio, a rescue team from Tagbilaran City that was deployed for operations in Loboc, one of the worst-hit towns in the province, could not reach the municipality due to roadblocks.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Thought rescue and relief teams can move after typhoon, but even at daybreak dili kalihok. A team fron Tagbilaran to Loboc left 5 a.m. At 6:30 a.m., the team is still in Baclayon. That’s how bad the road blocks are,” he said.

The provincial government however has yet to assess the damage caused by the typhoon and account for possible injuries and deaths.

Damalerio also noted that the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has not given updates as to when power will be restored in the province.

On Thursday night, Governor Art Yap announced a province-wide power outage caused by the shutdown of the 138-kilovolt Leyte-Bohol submarine cable due to “severe weather” conditions.

He said that harsh weather “led to sparking on the High Voltage Equipment at C.P. Garcia Cable Terminal Station.”

Bohol which has inadequate in-island power sources is almost solely dependent on power supply from Leyte.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

NCCP Visayas spokesperson Betty Martinez on Friday morning said weak cellular signal has hampered communications with substations in the province delaying the issuance of advisories.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

In its latest bulletin issued at 8 a.m., state weather bureau PAGASA said Odette was last spotted at 155 km. southwest of Iloilo City or 90 km. southeast of Cuyo, Palawan.

Odette has weakened from its previous intensity when it was still crossing Bohol and reached a peak strength of 195 km/h.

PAGASA said the storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 235 km/h, and central pressure of 955 hPa.

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Typhoon ‘Odette’ to make landfall in Bohol Thursday night; province still under Signal No. 4

Typhoon Odette has been projected to make landfall in eastern Bohol on Thursday night as the cyclone maintained its path…

Signal No. 1 raised over Bohol as ‘Odette’ nears

State weather authorities have placed Bohol under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 due to Severe Tropical Storm “Odette”…

Brewing typhoon projected to hit Bohol

A potentially potent storm seen to intensify into a severe tropical storm and even a typhoon when it enters the…

Scared of death threats, REPA protection whistleblower goes into hiding

The still unidentified whistleblower who exposed the alleged bribery of a government official to protect the operations of a REPA…

Bohol retains Alert Level 2 status

Bohol will retain its Alert Level II status from December 1 to December 15, Malacañang announced in a statement issued…

SP Panel hearing on REPA bribery postponed as security detail for witness requested

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) committee hearing on the alleged bribery of a government official who protected a REPA administrator has…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply