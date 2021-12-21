Bohol officials assure sufficient fuel supply, says no no need for panic buying

There is sufficient supply of fuel in the province, government officials have assured amid the reported panic buying and hoarding of petroleum products in the aftermath of the onslaught of Typhoon Odette which has hampered the movement of people and commodities.

Tagbilaran City Mayor Baba Yap said he has appealed to fuel depots to restart normal operations after some tankers halted their deliveries when these were trapped inside their depots due to fallen trees caused by Typhoon Odette which hit Bohol in Thursday last week.

However, Yap assured that there is enough fuel supply.

“Dile ta mag guol kay naa nay stock ni abot, kaso lang na trap ang mga tankers sulod sa depot kay na tomba ang 4 ka poste na igo sa truck. Gi request nato mag 24 hours ang operation sa Depot para ma normal ang operation,” Yap said.

The mayor noted that he has noticed a buildup of traffic in the city due to long queues at fuel stations.

“Na traffic kaayo ang city tungod sa taas kaayo nga pila sa gusto mag pa tubil. Dile ta mag guol kay naa nay stock ni abot,” he added.

For his part, Governor Art Yap urged the public to refrain from panic buying which could lead to a shortage of fuel supply.

“Sa atong gihimo karon na ang tanan nag-ilog sa supplies sa gasoline then that’s what’s going to happen, mahurot atong supply so please do not panic buy,” Art said.

The governor has appealed to oil companies including PETRON Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon Ang for additional supply of fuel in the province.

The additional fuel could also be used to power generator sets which are being used across the province amid the continued blackouts.