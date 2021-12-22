Manila Cathedral raises P3-M for typhoon victims

MANILA – The Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, popularly known as the Manila Cathedral, has so far received over P3 million in cash donations for the victims of Typhoon Odette.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the basilica said the amount raised from the special collection amounted to P3,144,717 as of Dec. 20.

“Words cannot express our deep gratitude to the Manila Cathedral mass goers and online community for the donations you sent for our brothers and sisters who are greatly in need at this moment,” it added.

It assured the public that they will give an update on the collection they will receive.

“We will update our report as donations continue to pour in. We welcome the Divine Child with joy in sharing,” it said.

Earlier, Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula said all Mass collections and online donations to the Manila Cathedral from the evening of December 18 and the whole day of December 19 will be given to the victims of Typhoon Odette.

Meanwhile, Surigao Bishop Antonieto Cabajog has asked the people to pray for the typhoon victims.

“Please continue to pray for the Diocese of Surigao,” he said in an article posted on the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) news website.

Cabajog also appealed for help as food and water are priority needs in badly hit areas.

“In spite of all these, the strong faith of the people stands out as their pillar of comfort and support,” he added.

Aside from Surigao provinces, the typhoon also devastated several heavily populated areas, including Bohol, Cebu, and Southern Leyte. (PNA)

