Tagbilaran has enough funds for disaster response, says councilor

A Tagbilaran City councilor assured that the city has enough funds for relief operations after the onslaught of Typhoon Odette which left the entire province with damaged power, water and communication facilities.

According to Councilor Dodong Gonzaga, they allotted an initial P9 million for the purchase of food packs while P30 million from the city’s quick response fund (QRF) will be made available in January.

“Base adtong last session namo, we found out na okay man ang budget sa city. Magpaabot nalang pud ta na ma-release ang atong quick response fund karong January 1 para mo fund sa atong mga calamity requirements,” said Gonzaga.

Gonzaga made the assurance after Governor Art Yap announced that the province’s contingency fund has run out.

Cash-strapped Bohol

The legislator found it “impossible” for the provincial government to have depleted coffers considering that the storm had just hit the province a week ago.

“Mura’g imposibli na mawad-an og kwarta ang Bohol na pila pa gani ka adlaw ang kalamidad unsa diay nagasto diay sa Bohol,” said Gonzaga.

“Ever since naigo ta sa bagyo, unsa gigastusan na maingon na mahurot ang kwarta sa Bohol. Ang provincial government mahutdan og kwarta,” he added.

In an interview over dzBB on Wednesday, Yap said that he could no longer provide rice and other food aid after his contingency fund ran out.

“Kami sa provincial government, inubos ko yung last P30 million naming. Wala na talaga kaming pera, inubos namin lahat, and then kulang parin yun,” said Yap.

Yap warned that if no financial aid will be extended by the national government, military and police troops may be needed for deployment to prevent looting because of growing hunger. (A. Doydora)