Partial power restoration seen in some Bohol areas by Dec. 31

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The feared 30-day power blackout in the entire province might not be that long as earlier announced.

Double timeline restoration work and power sourcing negotiations will restore electric service to this island province on New Year’s Eve which is Friday this week.

However, due to the massive destruction brought about by Typhoon “Odette” almost 1,000 electric posts were destroyed, thus only or even less than 10% of the province can have their power restored this week.

There will be power rationing in areas where electric service can be restored.

Plant Manager Jun Pepito of the Bohol Diesel Power Plant in Dampas, told the Chronicle the power supply will come from the 12-megawatt diesel plant in Dampas, this city and the 26-mega power barge in Tapal wharf Ubay town.

This partial power restoration came after the National Grid Corporation of the Phils (NGCP) deployed 1,100 personnel of 87 line gangs and other support services to conduct restoration works for the remaining transmission facilities affected by Typhoon Odette in all their service areas.

Based on aerial and foot assessment as of yesterday (Dec 25), a total of 95 transmission lines were affected wherein 12 towers and 818 poles were damaged.

The two giant towers that connect Bohol to the Leyte Geothermal Power Plant were totally damaged and will take no less than six months to erect.

Assisting in the line restoration work are 50 linemen from Eastern Visayas, aside from the crew sent by MERALCO from Manila.

PARTIAL POWER RESTORATION

The Bohol Diesel Power Plant (Dampas) and the Power Barge in Ubay will be the sources of the power scheduled to be restored on Friday this week. Both facilities are owned by Salcon Island Power.

In Tagbilaran City, only firms delivering essential services such as gasoline stations, hospitals, radio stations will have the power restored on Friday while gradual reconnection to residences will follow.

Manager Boyet Regis of the Bohol Light Co, Inc (BLCI) said only Feeder A and Feeder C can be restored which covers the areas from the Land Transportation Office in Dampas, passing through JA Clarin and CPG Avenue until Tamblot st. This covers only about 20% of the entire city.

In the towns served by Bohol Electric Cooperative (BoHECO I), only the Dauis-Panglao, Maribojoc and Baclayon areas are included in the partial power restoration, according to Engr. Dino Roxas, manager of the Bohol Electric Cooperative, Inc (BoHECO I). This early restoration is due to the lesser damages in the areas, he said

For towns served by BOHECO II, no advisory has been issued until press time. The areas include those badly devastated by the typhoon. Eleven members of the task force from Camarines Sur Electric Cooperative IV (CASURECO IV) arrived yesterday at Ubay Port via The Philippine Navy Vessel.

TOTAL POWER BACK IN JUNE

Bohol’s total power consumption of 90 megawatts is expected to be served by June this year if the forecast repair of the two major towers between Bohol and Leyte can not be expedited.

The province will continue to experience power rationing considering that the Bohol Diesel Power Plant and the Power Barge can only supply 38 megawatts.

This power shortage in the province is aggravated with the total destruction of the two mini-hydropower plants in Hanopol Balilihan and in Sevilla towns which generate some five megawatts,

Both hydro plants incurred total damage of almost P1 billion. Restoration works will take more than a year.