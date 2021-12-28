Each household in Sikatuna to get P1,500 from LGU

Each household in the fifth-class municipality of Sikatuna which incurred infrastructure and agriculture damage due to Typhoon Odette will get P1,500 as post-disaster assistance from the town’s local government unit (LGU).

Sikatuna Mayor Justiniana Ellorimo on Monday said that the amount will be extended to an estimated 1,800 households as “calamity and clearing” allowance.

“Nagdeclare na man ta og state of calamity sa atong lungsod sa Sikatuna so atong nasabutan na ang moang kantidad atong ipang hatag sa matag household, way pili kay tanan may naapektuhan sa bagyo,” said Ellorimo.

The cash aid will be sourced from the town’s calamity fund.

Ellorimo noted that they decided to include all households in the town considering that none were spared by the wrath of Typhoon Odette which barreled through the province two weeks ago.

She said that most houses were either totally or partially damaged, while other residents in the agricultural town had their livelihoods affected.

According to Ellorimo, an estimated 80 percent of their agricultural lands were affected by the storm.

“Basin og naay uban wala gyud maapektuhi ilang bay pero ilang mga kabutangan, lubi, saging nangatumba gyud pud ilang panginabuhian so ato nalang giangay tanan,” said Ellorimo.

The mayor and other LGU personnel will personally deliver the cash aid to each barangay starting on Tuesday.

She however noted that it may take some time before all households will receive their share due to the lack of cash sources in the entire province as most banks continued to run on generator sets.

“Magsugod pa mi kay galisod mi og pa sinsilyo, among ATM ani na-close kay way kurinti. So basin og dili gyud madungan pero magpaabot lang unta sila,” said Ellorimo.

The mayor added that they have also started to distribute food packs and water from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and private donors. (A. Doydora)