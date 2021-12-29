DPWH Bohol 3rd district eye completion of road clearing by yearend

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Third Engineering Office which has been working round-the-clock to rid the district’s national roads of debris left by Typhoon Odette hopes to complete clearing operations before the year ends.

DPWH third district chief Magiting Cruz, in an interview over station dyRD on Tuesday, said all roads in the district were already passable but some only had one open lane due to fallen trees and electric posts that have yet to be cleared.

“Sa pagdaan ko kahapon, passable naman na lahat. We will try our best na [matapos] by the end of this month, December 31 two lanes will be passable,” said DPWH Third District Office chief Magiting Cruz.

According to Cruz, clearing operations were already focused in the interior road cutting across Loboc, Carmen, Sierra Bullones and Alicia.

Meanwhile, the DPWH has yet to complete its assessment of damages of other infrastructure such gymnasiums and school buildings.

“Since day one after the typhoon, nag-assess na ang mga engineers natin, pinasok na ang mga barangay na may mga infrastructure,” said Cruz.

He added that the DPWH will also help get rid of debris along barangay roads once clearing operations at national roads are complete.

“Main concern talaga namin ngayon is mga national highway at kung ma tapos na namin yang within our area of jurisdiction, e-try din namin makatulong sa mga barangay roads,” he said. (RT)