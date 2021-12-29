Seaports in Bohol ‘badly damaged’ but have restarted ops after typhoon

All seaports under the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) in Bohol, which incurred damages when Typhoon Odette pummeled the province on December 16, have resumed operations.

According to PPA Bohol manager James Gantalao, all nine seaports in Tagbilaran City, Tubigon, Talibon, Maribojoc, Loon, Getafe, Jagna, Poblacion (Ubay), and Tapal (Ubay) are capable of accommodating vessels.

“Sa karon, atong mga pantalan sa PPA, under sa atong port system ug sa ubang pantalan na madunggan pud operational na ta tanan pero atong mga tawo manual operation ta,” said Gantalao.

Some ports including the Tagbilaran City Port were closed for clearing operations until Saturday last week.

Meanwhile, the rest of the ports reopened on Sunday and Monday this week after also clearing debris in the facilities.

Gantalao said all seaports, except for the one in Jagna, have incurred significant damages but the PPA has yet to get the figures on how much these cost.

“Ang badly damage lang gyud kaayo ang Tagbilaran port, sa Tubigon ang atong building structures guba man gyud, Tubigon, Getafe, Ubay guba na siya. Ang na spare lang sa damage ang Jagna,” said Gantalao.

He added that relief goods have been arriving through all the seaports including Tagbilaran City, Loon, and Ubay.

Passenger vessels have also resumed trips to Tagbilaran City, Ubay, Loon and Tubigon.

However, the PPA intends to divert vessels with “dangerous cargo” such as oil tankers to Maribojoc.

“So karon naay mga dangerous cargo like mga tanker so paninguha nato na makadunggo sila exclusively sa port na walay mga commercial vessels aron dili ma hamper ilang operations, so atong gi paninguha na maablihan ang atong Maribojoc port para ani,” said Gantalao.

Gantalao noted that commercial vessels and oil tankers are not allowed to dock simultaneously for safety reasons.

He said that the delivery of relief goods could be hampered if oil tankers are also docked in ports catering to commercial vessels. (R. Tutas)