Tagbilaran SP approves P20 million supplemental budget for purchase of generator sets

The Sangguniang Panlungsod of Tagbilaran City has approved a supplemental budget of P20 million for the purchase of generator sets intended to power pumping stations of the Tagbilaran City Waterworks System (TCWS).

According to SP presiding officer Vice Mayor Toto Veloso, the amount will be used to procure 12 generator sets.

However, Veloso expressed concern over the delivery time of the generator sets which could arrive two weeks after the purchase.

Veloso noted that there have been reports that the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) and the Bohol Light Company, Inc. could repair enough facilities this week to restore power in the city.

“According to the statements of Councilor Ondoy Borja, based sa iyang information from the NGCP and the Bohol Light nga in a few days ma restore na kuno ang atong power diri so nangutana pud ta na once mo approve ta ani for the purchase of generator sets, how long man kina sayuan mo abot,” said Veloso.

The vice mayor noted that the generator sets could still be used in the future but expressed apprehension over the TCWS’s alleged neglect in taking proper care of generator sets owned by the city.

It has been noted that the TCWS has 10 generator sets but only one of these was operational.

“Wa ta kahibaw og in a few days ma restore na ang atong power diri. Although magamit ang generator for future use, we have to consider na kinahanglan ato pud ng e-maintain because that is the people’s money dili nato usikan,” said Veloso.

All members of the 12-man City Council voted in favor of the budget’s approval except Councilor Dodong Polinar, who expressed fear that the amount will be wasted if power is restored before the generator sets are delivered.

“I am in the position of deferring for the meantime the approval of the supplemental budget because first, it will not address what is necessary it will take a long time before the generator sets will arrive,” said Polinar.

According to Veloso, it would be up to the executive department led by Mayor Baba Yap to whether or not push through with the purchase. (A. Doydora)