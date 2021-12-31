Baguio sends P5-M aid to 44 typhoon-hit LGUs in Bohol, other provinces

BAGUIO CITY – The city government has sent a PHP5-million donation to 44 municipalities affected by Typhoon Odette in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Acting Mayor Faustino Olowan said in a phone interview on Thursday that the city’s assistance was approved before Christmas and immediately sent to the local government units (LGUs).

The local finance committee issued a certificate of availability of funds for the financial aid, which was sourced from the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office’s Quick Response Fund of the city’s 2021 annual budget.

“It is our way of helping alleviate the sufferings of our brothers affected by the typhoon,” Olowan said.

He said the 44 towns will either get PHP100,000 or PHP200,000 which was based on the number of affected families and damaged houses and their income classifications.

The following LGUs will receive PHP100,000 each: Libertad and Tibiao in Antique; President Roxas and Dao in Capiz; Banate, Lemery and Balasan in Iloilo; Valladolid in Negros Occidental; Sagay in Camiguin; Anda, Maribojoc and Candijay in Bohol; San Julian, Maslog, Lawaan, Maydolong, Mercedes, General MacArthur, Balangiga, and Sulat in Eastern Samar; Tagapul-an in Samar; Liloan, Anahawan, Hinundayan, and Saint Bernard in Southern Leyte; Santiago and Magallanes in Agusan del Norte; Gigaquit, Placer, Socorro, Tagana-an, Alegria, Mainit, San Isidro, San Agustin, Carmen and Carrascal, all in Surigao del Norte, and Surigao City in Siargao.

The towns that will receive PHP200,000 are Buruanga, Aklan; Sigma, Capiz; Silago, Southern Leyte; Kitcharao, Agusan del Norte; and Bacuag and Malimono in Surigao del Norte.

The mayor advised city residents who would like to donate for the victims to coordinate with the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

He also thanked the Hotels and Restaurant Association of Baguio for donating additional relief goods.

Several sectors of the community continue to raise resources for the victims of the recent typhoon that left vast damage to many areas in Visayas and Mindanao. (PNA)