All LGUs will receive relief goods by today, Yap vows

Governor Art Yap has assured that that all local government units in Bohol will have received relief assistance from the provincial government before the end of Friday, New Year’s Eve.

“By December 31, ang tanang lungsod makadawat apil ang Tagbilaran City. All will receive something from the provincial government,” Yap said during a press conference on Thursday.

According to Yap, the relief assistance will include one or a a combination of the following: food pack, water, hot meals or “Energen” boxes.

The provincial government has so far distributed over 84,000 food packs.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development has donated 56,000 food packs.

The Ramon Aboitiz Foundation and Red Cross Foundation have also given 5,000 and 8,000 food packs, respectively.

In the same press conference, Yap also explained that barangay officials should be the first responders in extending relief assistance to the typhoon victims followed by mayors.

“Ang atong first responders ang atong mga barangay ug ang atong mga mayor ug kining mga food packs dugang sa ilang pagpaningkamot,” Yap said.