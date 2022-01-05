Albur LGU to give P6,000 cash aid to each family with totally damaged houses

The local government unit (LGU) of Alburquerque will be extending cash aid worth P6,000 each to families whose houses were totally damaged when Typhoon “Odette” battered the province on December 16.

According to Alburquerque Mayor Ritchie Buates, they have identified 214 households with totally damaged residences who will receive the amount.

However, he noted that the amount should be used strictly for the purchase of galvanized iron sheets.

“Cash pero atong pa pirmahon sila og undertaking kay basin og dili nila ipalit og sin,” said Buates.

The town’s Sangguniang Bayan has approved the allotment which will be sourced from the LGU’s disaster risk reduction management fund.

“Gikan na sa LGU trust fund, sa DRRM mao na atong gi supplement para ihatag nilam…ingon atong treasurer, atong accountant nga dunay pay sulod ang atoang trust fund sa [DRRM] so mao na atong gi supplemental para makalihok ta aning panahon sa bagyo,” Buates said.  

The mayor added that they will start to distribute cash aid within the week.

Meanwhile, residents whose houses were partially damaged will also be getting cash aid from the LGU.

Buates said they were still conducting assessments to determine the amount which will be extended to homeowners whose houses incurred partial damage.

So far, the LGU has identified at least 1,000 partially damaged in the town.

Buates noted that they have also recorded widespread damage to agriculture and livelihood infrastructure to farming and fishing.

The town did not record any storm casualties due to preemptive evacuations carried out before Odette made landfall in the province. (A. Doydora)

