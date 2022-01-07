23 out of 25 Tagbilaran City Waterworks pumping stations resume ops

Some 23 of the 25 pumping stations of the Tagbilaran City Waterworks System (TCWS) have resumed services to the public after weeks of disrupted operations due to the continued power outage across the province in the wake of Typhoon Odette’s onslaught.

According to TCWS representative Tata Espejo, they have acquired 20 generator sets in the past week to power their pumping stations for the partial resumption of services.

However, water services from TCWS are only available from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, two of the TCWS pumping stations in Barangay Tiptip have bogged down and will remain inactive pending the arrival of newly purchased pumps.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Guba ning duha ka pumping station mismo sa Tiptip…Ga order pa mi og materials, para sa iyang bomba mismo,” said Espejo.

As of Thursday, the TCWS still relied on power from generator sets but were set to switch source pending confirmation that the Bohol Light Company, Inc. (BLCI) has available power in the pumping stations’ location.

“Wa pa namo ma testing kung naa na bay nisud gikan sa Bohol Light,” he added.

Earlier, the BLCI assured that it will prioritize the distribution of power to essential establishments such as water utilities once they energize their feeders.

Meanwhile, Ronald Banguis of the Bohol Water Utilities, Inc. said they only seven of their 27 pumping stations have restarted operations through generator sets.

He said that they are rotating the use of their seven generator sets among their 27 pumping stations to provide water supply to more consumers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Murag naay tulo ka adlaw naa sa usa ka pumping station then ibalhin napud sa lain, gi rationing,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that they are still awaiting the deployment of four more generator sets and the resumption of power services from BLCI. (A. Doydora)