Bohol, Tagbilaran, 37 towns pass Good Financial Housekeeping standards

9 hours ago
Bohol, along with 1,303 other local government units (LGU) that were assessed by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), passed the good financial housekeeping (GFH) standards set by the agency.

A document from the DILG showed that 1,715 provinces, municipalities and cities were assessed for the GFH, which recognizes the accounting and auditing measures of an LGU.

In Central Visayas, 55 percent or 75 out of 136 assessed LGUs passed.

In Bohol, Tagbilaran City and 37 other municipalities also sufficiently adhered to the GFH as of November 5, 2021.

The municipalities in Bohol that passed were the following:

  • Antequera
  • Baclayon
  • Balilihan
  • Batuan
  • Bilar
  • Carmen
  • Catigbian
  • Clarin
  • Corella
  • Cortes
  • Danao
  • Dauis
  • Duero
  • Garcia-Hernandez
  • Inabanga
  • Jagna
  • Loboc
  • Pilar
  • PCPG
  • Sikatuna
  • Talibon
  • Valencia
  • Bien Unido
  • Alburquerque
  • Alicia
  • Anda
  • Calape
  • Dagohoy
  • Loon
  • Maribjoc
  • Lila
  • Sagbayan
  • San Isidro
  • Sevilla
  • Trinidad

According to the DILG, the GFH standards DILG specifically assess an LGU’s level of compliance to the agency’s Full Disclosure Policy on budget, revenues, and procurement.

The GFH was launched in 2010. It is one of the minimum requirements for the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG), particularly for the assessment criteria of financial administration.

