Bohol, Tagbilaran, 37 towns pass Good Financial Housekeeping standards

Bohol, along with 1,303 other local government units (LGU) that were assessed by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), passed the good financial housekeeping (GFH) standards set by the agency.

A document from the DILG showed that 1,715 provinces, municipalities and cities were assessed for the GFH, which recognizes the accounting and auditing measures of an LGU.

In Central Visayas, 55 percent or 75 out of 136 assessed LGUs passed.

In Bohol, Tagbilaran City and 37 other municipalities also sufficiently adhered to the GFH as of November 5, 2021.

The municipalities in Bohol that passed were the following:

Antequera

Baclayon

Balilihan

Batuan

Bilar

Carmen

Catigbian

Clarin

Corella

Cortes

Danao

Dauis

Duero

Garcia-Hernandez

Inabanga

Jagna

Loboc

Pilar

PCPG

Sikatuna

Talibon

Valencia

Bien Unido

Alburquerque

Alicia

Anda

Calape

Dagohoy

Loon

Maribjoc

Lila

Sagbayan

San Isidro

Sevilla

Trinidad

According to the DILG, the GFH standards DILG specifically assess an LGU’s level of compliance to the agency’s Full Disclosure Policy on budget, revenues, and procurement.

The GFH was launched in 2010. It is one of the minimum requirements for the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG), particularly for the assessment criteria of financial administration.



