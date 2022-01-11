Bohol’s Clarin bridge to open by June

Topic |  
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Bohol’s Clarin bridge to open by June

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

MANILA – A bridge project of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) that will improve the mobility of goods and people and provide greater access to the tourism sites of Bohol province is targeted to open by the first half of 2022.

“Build, Build, Build” program chief implementer, Undersecretary Emil Sadain, said the bridge along the Bohol Circumferential Road is 82 percent complete to date, according to a news release on Saturday.

The new two-lane bridge, about 18 km. away from the capital Tagbilaran City, will replace the old one damaged during the 2013 earthquake.

Secretary Roger Mercado, Sadain, DPWH 7 (Central Visayas) Director Edgar Tabacon, and other DPWH officials had an aerial view of the bridge in Loay town on January 5 aboard a military chopper while en route to one of the Typhoon Odette-hit municipalities, Trinidad, for a meeting with local officials led by Governor Arthur Yap.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Sadain has instructed Rose Lao of contractor Vicente T. Lao Construction and partner, Indonesia’s PT Wijaya Karya, to expedite the construction of the approach roads of the main bridge.

The new bridge crossing the Loboc River is designed as a Nielsen Arch bridge, spanning 104 meters with approach roads at Abutment “A” of 206 meters and Abutment “B” of 271 meters.

It spans the Loboc River, a major tourism destination, and offers an alternative route to the Billar man-made forest, as well as conservation areas for tarsiers and butterflies.

Bohol is among the most visited destinations of domestic and international tourists, known for the Chocolate Hills, tarsiers, and pristine beaches.

The Clarin Bridge Replacement Project, costing PHP462 million, is part of the Bohol Circumferential Road Contract Package 3 under the DPWH Road Upgrading and Preservation Projects, funded through Japan International Cooperation Agency Loan Agreement PH-P247. (PR)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Aris calls on LGUs to help expedite restoration of power transmission facilities

Second District Rep. Aris Aumentado on Monday called on local government units (LGU) to support and help expedite efforts to…

Bohol, Tagbilaran, 37 towns pass Good Financial Housekeeping standards

Bohol, along with 1,303 other local government units (LGU) that were assessed by the Department of Interior and Local Government…

Albur LGU to give P6,000 cash aid to each family with totally damaged houses

The local government unit (LGU) of Alburquerque will be extending cash aid worth P6,000 each to families whose houses were…

Bohol can start using P191-M 2022 calamity fund, says budget chief

The Provincial Government of Bohol (PGBh) will now have a fresh calamity fund for 2022 after the province’s disaster relief…

Relampagos: Bohol to ask for donations from all provinces

A week after Governor Art Yap announced that Bohol’s calamity fund has been depleted, Vice Governor Rene Relempagos said that…

All LGUs will receive relief goods by today, Yap vows

Governor Art Yap has assured that that all local government units in Bohol will have received relief assistance from the…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply