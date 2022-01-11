Construction of Gallares Medical Complex’s Phase 2 in Cortes to start ‘soon’

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Gallares Chief Dr. Mutya Kismet Tirol-Macuno updated Cong. Edgar Chatto on the upcoming commencement of construction of Phase 2 of the Cortes Campus of the Gallares Multi-Specialty Medical Complex.

Macuno and Chatto met the contractor’s group for Phase 2 during a meeting and project inspection on January 6.

They met with a team from JJ&J Construction – AC Tumang Construction, a joint venture, comprised of Engr. Florencio Bolotaolo Jr., Project Engineer; Kenneth Moriles, Operations Manager; and Joseph Emmanuel Gonzales, Project OIC.

According to Gallares Engr. Ianphil Pilongo, the scope of work for phase 2 includes Building C (Ancillary Services/Offices) completion, concourse, road network for entire hospital campus, hatches for building A and B, and completion for entrance Pavilion (architectural work).

Phase 2 work is estimated to take 19 months, target completion of which is set on August 10, 2023. Phase 2 is projected to employ a thousand workers.

Meanwhile, work for Phase 1 continues, which includes Building A (Emergency and Trauma Department); Building B (Biocontainment Unit and specialized diagnostic centers); Entrance Pavilion (structural); and Building G. Macuno reports that bidding for the equipment will be at 88% by end of January. The Cortes Campus is expected to be able to begin operations when Phase 1 is completed.

With synchronization of Phases 1 and 2 of the medical complex constructions, the project team is set to meet with the Provincial Government led by Gov. Art Yap, particularly the Provincial Engineering Office, along with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and LGU Cortes to come up with a master plan for a street light as well as drainage and sewerage systems in the area which will cater to developments, the Bohol Youth Home, the DOH warehouse, in addition to the hospital itself.

The multi-sector meeting will also include power, water, and telecommunications representatives to also plan respective developments in the area.

The much awaited expansion in health care services complement upcoming opening of the Bohol Island State University (BISU) College of Medicine expected this year.